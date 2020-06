Bolsonaro llamó «terroristas» a los movimientos antifascistas de Brasil El presidente cada vez más desenfocado

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate to show their support, in Brasilia, on May 31, 2020 during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. - Bolsonaro, who fears the economic fallout from stay-at-home orders will be worse than the virus, has berated governors and mayors for imposing what he calls "the tyranny of total quarantine." Even as his country surpassed France to have the world's fourth-highest death toll, Bolsonaro called for Brazil's football season to resume. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)